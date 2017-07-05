SRLT monthly speaker series features John McPhedran of the Maine DEP

With paddle season upon us, there is no better time to investigate aquatic ecosystems. But which of those underwater plants are good, and which are unwanted invasives? With paddle season upon us, there is no better time to investigate aquatic ecosystems. But which of those underwater plants are good, and which are unwanted invasives?

John McPhedran of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will join the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust on Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss native and invasive aquatic plants.

No one has their eye on aquatic plant communities like McPhedran. As the DEP’s Invasive Aquatic Plant Unit Leader, he has spent a career investigating threats to aquatic ecosystems and educating citizens on how to stop or limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. McPhedran’s engaging presentation will help everyday paddlers identify both native and unwelcome invasives.

McPhedran’s talk is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a wide variety of conservation topics of interest to Maine. Held at 93 Coffee Shop, 93 Main St in Unity, the program is open to the public. A five-dollar donation is suggested. For more information, please email info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 207-948-3766.

This event pairs well with another upcoming SRLT event. A community paddle scheduled for July 22 at the Pleasant Lake Preserve will have aquascopes on hand to help participants view aquatic plants and the rich natural ecosystems in which they thrive. Sign-up for the paddle is required.