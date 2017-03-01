Staten named to Assumption College dean’s list

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Assumption College, in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Shalahn Staten, of Clinton, a member of the class of 2018, is one of 486 students named to the college’s prestigious undergraduate dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

 

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *