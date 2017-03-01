Staten named to Assumption College dean’s list

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-03-01 19:46:062017-03-01 19:46:18Staten named to Assumption College dean's list
Assumption College, in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Shalahn Staten, of Clinton, a member of the class of 2018, is one of 486 students named to the college’s prestigious undergraduate dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.
