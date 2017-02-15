VASSALBORO NEWS: 26 parcels due for foreclosure for unpaid taxes

by Mary Grow

Vassalboro has an unusual number of taxpayers whose taxes are seriously overdue, Town Manager Mary Sabins told selectmen at their Feb. 9 meeting.

With the foreclosure deadline for 2014 taxes – the date on which the town acquires the property if taxes are not paid – that night at midnight, Sabins said 26 parcels were on the verge of becoming town-owned. The blizzard that started as selectmen met that morning did not make her optimistic about people coming in at the last minute.

Town office staff made repeated efforts to reach people through mailings and telephone calls to make sure everyone was aware of the deadline, she said.

For the current tax year, the third quarterly tax payment is due Monday, Feb. 27, by town meeting vote. Voters also agreed to charge interest for taxes paid after the deadline.

In other business at a short meeting, selectmen again talked briefly about changing the town’s streetlights to more energy-efficient LED lights and agreed they need not rush to a decision. They have heard proposals from two private companies, but are waiting for information from Central Maine Power Company.

Selectmen were scheduled to begin discussion of the 2017-18 budget at a Feb. 13 workshop, but canceled it because of bad weather.