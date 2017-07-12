Area students on Husson University’s president’s, dean’s and honors lists
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Anastasia Paine-Paradis, of Anson, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in webmedia program.
Erin Bolduc, of Augusta, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies with a concentration in elementary education program.
Aaron Haynes, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in live sound technology program.
Noah Gallagher, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications program.
Lelia Belanger, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Biology program.
Arika Brochu, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Nicholas Pelletier, of Bingham, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.
Cora Gavett, of Chelsea, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
Courtney Smart, of Cornville, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Tesla Newell, of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Michaela Sprague, of Jefferson, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.
Tamica Day, of Madison, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Victoria Mullin, of Madison, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Kirsten Wood, of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Darian Hughes, of Oakland, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Paige Warren, of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.
Jayme Safford, of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies with paralegal certificates in advanced civil practice and advanced criminal practice program.
Kaileigh Lenentine, of Sidney, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.
Macy Mansir, of Sidney, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Christopher Pomerleau, of Sidney, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Leah Van Horn, of Sidney, E is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Cailee Manzer, of Skowhegan, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Natasha Thompson, of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.
Ali York, of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management and a certificate in sales program.
Autumn Holzworth, of Solon, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Undeclared program.
Sarah Stevens, of South China, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.
Ross DeLorenzo, of Unity, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.
Mackenzie Gayer, of Vassalboro, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Grace Gould, of Waterville, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Megan Richards, of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
DEAN’S LIST
MaKayla Leeman of Anson, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Trent Richardson of Anson, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Laurel Whipkey of Augusta, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Zoe Mather of China, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Adam Littlefield of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.
Tennyson Martin of Fairfield, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Spencer Folsom of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Kyleigh Plourde of Jefferson, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.
Matthew Soucy of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Devin Campbell of Sidney, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.
David Allen of Skowhegan, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Alyssa Doucette of Skowhegan, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.
Shayla Pillow of South China, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Brooke Whitcomb of Unity, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Tasha Dutil of Vassalboro, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Meghan Farrell of Vassalboro, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.
Adam Pelletier of Vassalboro, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a graduate certificate in counterterrorism and security/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Justine Richardson of Waterville, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.
Michael Quirion of Waterville, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Jessica Pare of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
Michael Strahan of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Brooke Roy of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.
HONORS LIST
Taylor Edmondson of Augusta, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Shaun Gallagher of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in audio engineering program.
Emily Bowers of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Ian Jackson of Bingham, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in audio engineering program.
Alyse Whittemore of Cornville, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Jade Landry of Fairfield, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.
Owen Freeman of Freedom, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.
Nicholas Maney of Jefferson, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.
Erika Parker of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Shaylin Gilchrist of Norridgewock, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Makaela Michonski of Norridgewock, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Oakley Fortin of Norridgewock, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Mikhaila Necevski of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Raina Rauch of Palermo, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Megan Mahoney of Palermo, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Hannah Stanley of Searsmont, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Anne-Marie Provencal of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Christina Belanger of South China, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alyssa Willette of Unity, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Justin Martin of Vassalboro, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Jeremy Bishop of Waterville, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Jonathan Doucette of Waterville, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production program.
Kaitlyn Smith of Winslow, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.
Molly Ware of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Logan Vashon of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
