Area students on Husson University’s president’s, dean’s and honors lists

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Anastasia Paine-Paradis, of Anson, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in webmedia program.

Erin Bolduc, of Augusta, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies with a concentration in elementary education program.

Aaron Haynes, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in live sound technology program.

Noah Gallagher, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications program.

Lelia Belanger, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Biology program.

Arika Brochu, of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Nicholas Pelletier, of Bingham, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Cora Gavett, of Chelsea, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Courtney Smart, of Cornville, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Tesla Newell, of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Michaela Sprague, of Jefferson, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.

Tamica Day, of Madison, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Victoria Mullin, of Madison, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Kirsten Wood, of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Darian Hughes, of Oakland, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Paige Warren, of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.

Jayme Safford, of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies with paralegal certificates in advanced civil practice and advanced criminal practice program.

Kaileigh Lenentine, of Sidney, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.

Macy Mansir, of Sidney, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Christopher Pomerleau, of Sidney, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Leah Van Horn, of Sidney, E is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Cailee Manzer, of Skowhegan, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Natasha Thompson, of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Ali York, of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management and a certificate in sales program.

Autumn Holzworth, of Solon, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Undeclared program.

Sarah Stevens, of South China, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Ross DeLorenzo, of Unity, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.

Mackenzie Gayer, of Vassalboro, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Grace Gould, of Waterville, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Megan Richards, of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

DEAN’S LIST

MaKayla Leeman of Anson, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Trent Richardson of Anson, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Laurel Whipkey of Augusta, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Zoe Mather of China, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Adam Littlefield of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.

Tennyson Martin of Fairfield, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Spencer Folsom of Fairfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Kyleigh Plourde of Jefferson, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.

Matthew Soucy of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Devin Campbell of Sidney, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.

David Allen of Skowhegan, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Alyssa Doucette of Skowhegan, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.

Shayla Pillow of South China, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Brooke Whitcomb of Unity, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Tasha Dutil of Vassalboro, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Meghan Farrell of Vassalboro, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.

Adam Pelletier of Vassalboro, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a graduate certificate in counterterrorism and security/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Justine Richardson of Waterville, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Michael Quirion of Waterville, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Jessica Pare of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Michael Strahan of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Brooke Roy of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies program.

HONORS LIST

Taylor Edmondson of Augusta, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Shaun Gallagher of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in audio engineering program.

Emily Bowers of Augusta, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Ian Jackson of Bingham, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in audio engineering program.

Alyse Whittemore of Cornville, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Jade Landry of Fairfield, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Owen Freeman of Freedom, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Nicholas Maney of Jefferson, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Erika Parker of Madison, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Shaylin Gilchrist of Norridgewock, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Makaela Michonski of Norridgewock, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Oakley Fortin of Norridgewock, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Mikhaila Necevski of Oakland, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Raina Rauch of Palermo, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Megan Mahoney of Palermo, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Hannah Stanley of Searsmont, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Anne-Marie Provencal of Skowhegan, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Christina Belanger of South China, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alyssa Willette of Unity, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Justin Martin of Vassalboro, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Jeremy Bishop of Waterville, is a graduate student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Jonathan Doucette of Waterville, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production program.

Kaitlyn Smith of Winslow, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management program.

Molly Ware of Winslow, is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Logan Vashon of Winslow, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology-Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.