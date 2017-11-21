http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-11-21 20:37:522017-11-21 20:38:01Kapriece Dahms named to Assumption College field hockey team
Kapriece Dahms named to Assumption College field hockey team
The Assumption College Department of Athletics, in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Kapriece Dahms, of Clinton, has earned a coveted spot on the 2017 Assumption College field hockey team. Dahms, class of 2019, is competing during the Greyhounds’ fall season.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!