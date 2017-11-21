Kapriece Dahms named to Assumption College field hockey team

/0 Comments/in , , /by

The Assumption College Department of Athletics, in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Kapriece Dahms, of Clinton, has earned a coveted spot on the 2017 Assumption College field hockey team. Dahms, class of 2019, is competing during the Greyhounds’ fall season.

Related Posts

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *