Michael Womersley to speak at SRLT meeting

What will happen to Maine’s land and ocean resources as climate changes in the 21st century? What likely climate scenarios are there for Maine? What will most likely happen to our weather and to sea level? How should we best respond? What mitigation and adaptation strategies are most likely to work? In fisheries?In forestry and agriculture?Which ones are likely to lead to yet more problems down the road?

Dr. Michael Womersley, Professor of Human Ecology/School of Environmental Citizenship at Unity College, will address these concerns. Womersley has a PhD in Environmental Policy Analysis from the University of Maryland Policy School, with a focus on U.S. cultural acceptance of cli-mate policy. His current research is in political economy and geopolitics of climate change.

Womersley’s presentation is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a wide variety of conservation topics. The programs are held on the second Wednesday of every month at the café, 93 Main Coffee Shop, located at 93 Main St., Unity. These monthly events are open to the public and a five dollar donation is suggested. For more information, please email info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 948-3766.

Sebasticook Regional Land Trust has a mission to recognize and conserve the rich wild and working landscape of Central Maine’s Sebasticook River watershed.