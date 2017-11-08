SOLON & BEYOND, Week of November 9, 2017

by Marilyn Rogers-Bull & Percy

grams29@tds.net

Solon, Maine 04979

Good morning, dear friends. Don’t worry, be happy!

Want to thank Roland for his very good column entitled, “Where have all the birds gone?” We, along with many others, have been concerned about the total disappearance of all the birds this summer. Have missed watching the many different kinds at our bird feeders and then they just up and stopped showing up at all! Then this last week a few chickadees, ( which are my favorites) arrived and I was so happy to welcome them back.

The Solon Congregational Church Holiday Craft Fair is coming right up on Saturday, November 11, at the Solon Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This craft fair has been growing each year and there are many great crafters and vendors again this year. There will be Scentsy, Lula Rue Clothing, wood crafts, hand made crafts by Rachel Danner, Alpaca goods, great crafts and food made by Patty LeHay, candles, knitted crafts, just to name a few! There will be the popular Kid’s Holiday Shopping room, where they can shop for items for family members for under $1 and have help wrapping it up, all by themselves, no adults allowed! Another popular thing that has been expanded is the Basket Raffle, where there will be 15-plus themed baskets to buy chances on, some of the themes are Family Game Night, Pets, Thanksgiving Dinner, Tail Gate Party, Christmas themed, Movie Night, Boy and Girl themed, etc.

As usual the kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch, with yummy selections and the bake table! Hope you plan to check us out! It sounds like a great fair as always.

The Embden Thrift Shop will be having a bag sale on all pants (women, men and children) this week (Wed., Fri., and Sat.,) 10 to 3.

Don’t forget the Annual Anson-North Anson Snowmobile Club Craft Fair this Saturday, November 4, at the Carrabec High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is always a great one also, I always look forward to visiting with friends there.

And yet another annual event is also coming up on November 11 at The North Anson Congregational Church, the Holly Shoppe! This will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be candy, jewelry, baked goods, knives, gifts, cookie walk and St. Nick’s Christmas Shop. Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Was happy to receive a letter from the Somerset Public Health stating that Madison has started a Madison Mug Up! This is a social gathering which will be held at the American Legion Post #39 on the third Thursday of every month. All are welcome. Stay a minute or all morning. Learn about winter preparedness, Share your skills, experience and knowledge, Shoot pool, do crafts or puzzles, play cards or games, coffee, snacks and chat, make a friend, celebrate holidays and more.

Upcoming Socials: Thursday, Dec. 21, Time 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Place: American Legion, 20 S. Maple Street, Madison, ME 04950. For more information call: 474-7473.

The following wise words are some that Percy used back on June 23, 2011: this is entitled Reach Out with Love: Reach out with love it’s here to stay, Generously share it every day. Each one of us has much to give, If only we can learn to live. For every thought and word and deed, To make it worthwhile it’s love we need. And when we feel that love is shown, We speak a language all its own! To make impressions wealth is spent, But to reach out with love doesn’t cost a cant! (words by Hedwig Wroblewski.)