St. Michael School undefeated conference champions

The St, Michael School boys basketball team, in Augusta, are the 2017 Sheepscot Valley Athletic Conference champions. High scorers for the team were Kaleb Stred, with a total of 317 points this season, averaging 15 points per game, Kyle Douin, 300 pts., 14 avg., Bryton Kieltyka, 99 pts., 6 avg., and Casey Gallant, 77 pts., 4 avg. The team went 22-0, completing the undefeated season. Coaches are Gary Hawkins, and member of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, and assisted by Denise Douin and Rob Flannery.

Contributed photo