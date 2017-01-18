Students named to the University of Vermont dean’s list

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-01-18 21:42:162017-01-18 21:42:36Students named to the University of Vermont dean's list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, in Burlington Vermont:
Devin Beckim and Melissa Petersen, both of Augusta; Kayla Christopher, of Oakland; and Delaney Curran, of Skowhegan.
