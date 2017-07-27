New England 11U Cal Ripken tourney slated for Waterville

In one week Purnell Wrigley Field, in Waterville, and the Waterville Cal Ripken program will be hosting the 11U New England Regional Tournament. This is the largest tournament in the nation for 11U Cal Ripken baseball players, with the winner being crowned the top 11U team in New England.

Opening ceremony is Friday, July 28, at 4 p.m., followed by skills competitions. Pool Play Games are Saturday, July 29, Sunday, July 30, Monday, July 31. Quarterfinals playoffs are on Tuesday, August 1. Semi finals are on Wednesday, August 2, and the championship game is set for Thursday, August 3, at 5p.m.

A big thank you to the following tournament sponsors: Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel – Host Hotel Sponsor; Central Maine Motors – Tournament Sponsor; Cappza’s Pizza, opening ceremony/luncheon sponsor; Joseph’s Sporting Goods, home run derby sponsor; Bangor Savings Bank, around the horn throwing relaycompetition sponsor; Mount Saint Joseph Residence & Rehabilitation, playoff game first pitch sponsor.