China police log for June 2017

Friday, June 2

9 a.m., harassment complaint, Village Rd.

Saturday, June 3

4:30 p.m., property check, Neck Rd.

4:45 p.m., property check, Old Waterville Rd.

5:10 p.m., business check, Lakeview Dr.

5:30 p.m., business check, Dunton Rd.

6 p.m., property check, Thurston Rd.

6:50 p.m., radar detail, Dirigo Rd.

8:10 p.m., business check, Vassalboro Rd.

Monday, June 5

9 a.m., traffic complaint, Weeks Mills Rd.

Friday, June 9

2:20 p.m., assist Rescue, Tyler Rd.

2:45 p.m., property dispute, Village Rd.

3:15 p.m., property check, South China boat landing

3:30 p.m., radar detail, Vassalboro Rd.

5:10 p.m., business check, Vassalboro Rd.

5:20 p.m., business check, Rte. 3.

5:30 p.m., business check, Rte. 3.

6:05 p.m., property check, Branch Mills Rd.

Sunday, June 11

8 a.m., animal complaint, Bog Rd.

Wednesday, June 14

2 p.m., civil dispute, Nana’s Way.

Thursday, June 15

3 p.m., hit and run complaint, Windsor Road.

Friday, June 16

8:30 p.m., neighborhood dispute, Colwell Boulevard.

Saturday, June 17

4 p.m., traffic stop, Aldere Park Road, warning for registration violation.

4:15 p.m., traffic stop, Dirigo Road, speeding warning.

5:10 p.m., traffic stop Dirigo Road, warning for inspection violation.

5:30 p.m., traffic stop, Weeks Mills Road, warning for stop sign violation.

7 p.m., property check, Neck Road

7:20 p.m., property check, Old Waterville Road.

Monday, June 19

4:40 p.m., traffic stop Rte. 3, warning for inspection violation.

4:58 p.m., traffic stop, Lakeview Drive, speeding warning.

5 p.m., business check, Rte. 3.

5:45 p.m., business check, Lakeview Dr.

5:55 p.m., property check, Causeway Road

6:30 p.m., property check, Nana’s Way

6:45 p.m., intoxicated male, Causeway Road. Warning for disorderly conduct, transported home.

Wednesday, June 21

10 a.m., criminal mischief, Main Street.

Friday, June 23

4:40 p.m., traffic stop, Rte. 3, speeding warning.

4:51 p.m., traffic stop, Rte. 3, speeding warning.

5:04 p.m., traffic stop, Rte. 3, speeding warning.

5:30 p.m., traffic stop, Lakeview Drive, summons for speeding.

5:45 p.m., traffic stop, Lakeview Drive, warning for expired inspection sticker.

6:17 p.m., trespass by motor vehicle complaint, Old Waterville Road.

6:45 p.m., traffic complaint, Cross Road.

Saturday, June 24

6 p.m., civil dispute, Nana’s Way.

Sunday, June 25

12:15 p.m., neighborhood dispute over unsafe gunfire, Fire Road 54.

Wednesday, June 28

4 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Main Street.

4:30 p.m., traffic complaint, Causeway Road.

Friday, June 30

2 p.m., traffic complaint, South Road.

3:55 p.m., traffic complaint, Neck Road.