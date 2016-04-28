The Town Line office closed week of December 26
The Town Line office will be closed the week of December 26 so the staff can enjoy a well-deserved vacation. There will be no issue on December 29. The office will re-open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017, with regular hours. The next issue will be published on January 5.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the staff and board of directors of The Town Line newspaper!
Holiday activities dominate area elementary schools
Students perform in the Benton Elementary Holiday Concert on December 15. […]